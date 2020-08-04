WESTPARK TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT
Date Available: September 1, 2020
Address:
Contact: Lisle (Lyle)
Daytime Phone Number: 403-302-7446
Email: Click Here
Rent: $500.00
Damage Deposit: $500.00
Utilities: Included
Rental Type: Townhouse
Gender Preference: Female
Trades Welcome: No
Smoking Allowed: No
International Students: Yes
Features & Amenities:
Not Included:
More Information
Fully equipped and comfortable townhouse for rent with one private bedroom close to Red Deer College. Bilevel townhouse in a quiet crescent with big screen tv, internet, laundry and deck with BBQ. All you need to bring is your clothes. The bedroom is private with two comfy single beds, a dresser and a desk with office chair and a large double mirror doored closet.. The rest of the house is shared with senior couple who winter in Mexico so only house share is September and October. The winter and spring offers a very comfortable and private, economical accommodation for a student or working person. Only responsible and respectful people who will treat our home as we do will be considered. Great opportunity for student or staff working person.