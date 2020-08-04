WESTPARK TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT

Date Available: September 1, 2020

Address:

Contact: Lisle (Lyle)

Daytime Phone Number: 403-302-7446

Email: Click Here

Rent: $500.00

Damage Deposit: $500.00

Utilities: Included

Rental Type: Townhouse

Gender Preference: Female

Trades Welcome: No

Smoking Allowed: No

International Students: Yes

Features & Amenities:

  • Near Bus Stop
  • Close to College
  • Laundry
  • Cooking Facilities
  • Internet Access
  • Parking
  • Plug-in

Not Included:

  • Phone

More Information

Fully equipped and comfortable townhouse for rent with one private bedroom close to Red Deer College.  Bilevel townhouse in a quiet crescent with big screen tv, internet, laundry and deck with BBQ.  All you need to bring is your clothes.  The bedroom is private with two comfy single beds, a dresser and a desk with office chair and a large double mirror doored closet..  The rest of the house is shared with senior couple who winter in Mexico so only house share is September and October.  The winter and spring offers a very comfortable and private, economical accommodation for a student or working person.  Only responsible and respectful people who will treat our home as we do will be considered.  Great opportunity for student or staff working person.