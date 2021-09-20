Westpark House for Rent
Date Available: October 1, 2021
Address:
Contact: Lisle Waterman
Daytime Phone Number: 403-302-7446
Email: [email protected]
Rent: $500.00
Damage Deposit: $500.00
Utilities: Included
Rental Type: House/Duplex
Gender Preference: Either
Trades Welcome: No
Smoking Allowed: Yes Outside
International Students: Yes
Features & Amenities:
Not Included:
More Information
Available October 1. Looking for responsible, non partying student or working person to rent tidy, fully furnished and equipped townhouse from travelling senior couple who are gone every winter (Sept. – May). Security system and comfortable amenities included. No smoking inside but permitted on back deck. Everything you need makes it very affordable. Just bring your clothes and move in.