Westpark House for Rent

Date Available: October 1, 2021

Address:

Contact: Lisle Waterman

Daytime Phone Number: 403-302-7446

Email: [email protected]

Rent: $500.00

Damage Deposit: $500.00

Utilities: Included

Rental Type:  House/Duplex

Gender Preference:  Either

Trades Welcome:  No

Smoking Allowed:  Yes Outside

International Students:  Yes

Features & Amenities:

  • Near Bus Stop
  • Close to College
  • Laundry
  • Cooking Facilities
  • Internet Access
  • Cable
  • Parking
  • Plug-in

Not Included:

  • Phone

More Information

Available October 1.  Looking for responsible, non partying student or working person to rent tidy, fully  furnished and equipped townhouse from travelling senior couple who are gone every winter (Sept. – May).  Security system and comfortable amenities included.  No smoking inside but permitted on back deck.  Everything you need makes it very affordable.  Just bring your clothes and move in.