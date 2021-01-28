Westpark Apartment For Rent

February 1, 2021

Address:

Contact: Brenda Forgues

Daytime Phone Number: 403-872-2018

Email:  [email protected]

Rent: $900 – 1250/month

Damage Deposit: $400.00

Utilities:  Included

Rental Type: Apartment for Rent

Gender Preference: Either

Trades Welcome: Yes

Smoking Allowed: No

International Students: Yes

Features & Amenities:

  • Near Bus Stop
  • Close to College
  • Laundry
  • Cooking Facilities
  • Parking
  • Plug-in

Not Included:

  • Phone
  • Cable
  • Internet

Beautiful recently renovated 2 and 3 bedroom suites in quiet neighborhood in West Park. Close to schools and Red Deer College. Some suites are furnished, some are not. Lots of natural light. Upper suite (2 bedroom unfurnished) is $950/month. Lower suite (2 bedroom unfurnished) is $900/month. Upper suite (2 bedroom furnished)is $1100/month. Lower suite (2 bedroom furnished) is $1050/month. 3 bedroom furnished is $1100/month. 3 bedroom unfurnished is $1250/month. Damage deposit is $400 for all suites.

