Westpark Apartment For Rent
February 1, 2021
Address:
Contact: Brenda Forgues
Daytime Phone Number: 403-872-2018
Email: [email protected]
Rent: $900 – 1250/month
Damage Deposit: $400.00
Utilities: Included
Rental Type: Apartment for Rent
Gender Preference: Either
Trades Welcome: Yes
Smoking Allowed: No
International Students: Yes
Features & Amenities:
Not Included:
Beautiful recently renovated 2 and 3 bedroom suites in quiet neighborhood in West Park. Close to schools and Red Deer College. Some suites are furnished, some are not. Lots of natural light. Upper suite (2 bedroom unfurnished) is $950/month. Lower suite (2 bedroom unfurnished) is $900/month. Upper suite (2 bedroom furnished)is $1100/month. Lower suite (2 bedroom furnished) is $1050/month. 3 bedroom furnished is $1100/month. 3 bedroom unfurnished is $1250/month. Damage deposit is $400 for all suites.
