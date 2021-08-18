Westlake Room and Board (Red Deer)

Date Available: August 24, 2021

Address:

Contact: Nola Lacerte

Daytime Phone Number: 403-963-5169

Email: [email protected]

Rent: $800.00

Damage Deposit: $400.00

Utilities:  Included

Rental Type:  Room and Board-Furnished

Gender Preference:  Either

Trades Welcome:  Yes

Smoking Allowed:  No

International Students:  Yes

Features & Amenities:

  • Near Bus Stop
  • Close to College
  • Laundry
  • Cooking Facilities
  • Internet Access
  • Cable
  • Parking
  • Plug-in

Not Included:

  • Phone

More Information

Bedroom and full bathroom.  Shared rest of the house.  Walking distance to Red Deer College.  Smoking allowed outside,  no pets.

Owner has 1 cat.