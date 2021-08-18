Westlake Room and Board (Red Deer)
Date Available: August 24, 2021
Address:
Contact: Nola Lacerte
Daytime Phone Number: 403-963-5169
Email: [email protected]
Rent: $800.00
Damage Deposit: $400.00
Utilities: Included
Rental Type: Room and Board-Furnished
Gender Preference: Either
Trades Welcome: Yes
Smoking Allowed: No
International Students: Yes
Features & Amenities:
Not Included:
More Information
Bedroom and full bathroom. Shared rest of the house. Walking distance to Red Deer College. Smoking allowed outside, no pets.
Owner has 1 cat.