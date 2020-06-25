Westlake Basement Suite
Date Available: July 1, 2020
Address:
Contact: Tyler
Daytime Phone Number: 4035975679
Email: Click Here
Rent: $1200.00
Damage Deposit: $1200.00
Utilities: Included
Rental Type: Basement Suite
Gender Preference: Either
Trades Welcome: No
Smoking Allowed: No
International Students: Yes
Features & Amenities:
Not Included:
More Information
Are you looking for an excellent living space in an amazing area with great landlords? Welcome to this beautiful fully furnished basement suite in Westlake. It features 2 spacious bedrooms and one full 4pc bathroom. This basement suites has large windows and high ceilings. The open concept living room and kitchen space makes it easy to entertain guests! The functional kitchen includes modern cabinets and an abundance of counter space! Washer and dryer included. This property offers 1,000 sq feet in a great location with rear parking for 2 cars. Westlake is an amazing community just a 5-minute walk from beautiful Heritage Ranch with walking trails, parks, natural areas and ponds, Westlake Grill restaurant, easy highway access onto the QE2, a short walk to Red Deer College, and multiple bus stops close by. Close to downtown Red Deer as well. Available July 1! Looking for responsible and respectful tenants. Please contact for further questions and inquiries! Suite can be furnished if requested.