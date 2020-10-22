West Park Townhouse
Date Available: October 1, 2020
Address:
Contact: Rick
Daytime Phone Number: 403-304-2796
Email: Click Here
Rent: $ 1,100.00
Damage Deposit: $ 1,100.00
Utilities: Not Included
Rental Type: Townhouse for Rent
Gender Preference: Either
Trades Welcome: Yes
Smoking Allowed: No
International Students: Yes
Features & Amenities:
Not Included:
3 Bedroom Townhouse in West Park for rent. Townhouse consisting: 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms in sought after West Park. Walking distance from Red Deer College; near Heritage Ranch, schools, bus stops, gas stations and community shopping centre. New paint and upgrades.Boasts an open concept upstairs including the kitchen with lots of cupboard space, bright living room, laundry room and half bathroom. The basement consists of three bedrooms and full bathroom. The large deck in the back was rebuilt last year with under deck storage space. The off street parking space can fit two vehicles with additional street parking at the front. This is an excellent set-up for college students, small family or a starter residence. Landlords are experienced, friendly and readily available when needed. Seeking responsible tenants. Non-smoking and no pets. $1,100.00/month plus utilities. Damage deposit is $1,100.00. References required. Call June at 403-304-2796 or Michael at 403-506-6453.
