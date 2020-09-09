West Park Basement Suite
Date Available: now
Address:
Contact: Barbara
Daytime Phone Number: 403-342-5727
Rent: $900.00
Damage Deposit: $600.00
Utilities: Included
Rental Type: Basement Suite
Gender Preference: Male
Trades Welcome: Yes
Smoking Allowed: No
International Students: No
Looking for mature, responsible and quiet renter. One bedroom basement suite with semi-private back entrance. No pets. No parties. Should like pets (dog/cat).