Townhouse for Rent in Westpark!
Date Available: ASAP
Address: Westpark
Contact: Lyle
Daytime Phone Number: 403-302-7446
Rent: $500
Damage Deposit: $500
Utilities: Included
Rental Type: Townhouse for rent
Gender Preference: Either
Trades Welcome: No
Smoking Allowed: No
International Students: Yes
Features & Amenities:
Not Included:
More Information
Fully equipped and comfortable townhouse for rent with one private bedroom within walking distance to Red Deer College!
Bilevel townhouse in a quiet crescent with big screen TV, internet, laundry and deck with BBQ. All you need to bring is your clothes! The bedroom is private with two comfy single beds, a dresser, and a desk with an office chair and a large double mirror doored closet.
The rest of the house is shared with a senior couple who winter in Mexico so only house share for September and October. The winter and spring offers a very comfortable and private, economical accommodation for a student or working person.
Only responsible and respectful people who will treat our home as we do will be considered. Great opportunity for any student or staff of working person.