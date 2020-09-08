Townhouse for Rent in Westpark!

Date Available: ASAP

Address: Westpark

Contact: Lyle

Daytime Phone Number: 403-302-7446

Rent: $500

Damage Deposit: $500

Utilities: Included

Rental Type: Townhouse for rent

Gender Preference: Either

Trades Welcome: No

Smoking Allowed: No

International Students: Yes

Features & Amenities:

  • Near Bus Stop
  • Close to College
  • Laundry
  • Cooking Facilities
  • Internet Access
  • Parking
  • Plug-in

Not Included:

  • Phone

More Information

Fully equipped and comfortable townhouse for rent with one private bedroom within walking distance to Red Deer College!

Bilevel townhouse in a quiet crescent with big screen TV, internet, laundry and deck with BBQ. All you need to bring is your clothes! The bedroom is private with two comfy single beds, a dresser, and a desk with an office chair and a large double mirror doored closet.

The rest of the house is shared with a senior couple who winter in Mexico so only house share for September and October. The winter and spring offers a very comfortable and private, economical accommodation for a student or working person.

Only responsible and respectful people who will treat our home as we do will be considered. Great opportunity for any student or staff of working person.