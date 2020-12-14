Sylvan Lake House or Duplex for Rent

Date Available: January 1, 2021

Address:

Contact: Rena

Daytime Phone Number: 403-598-4138

Email: Click Here

Rent: $ 1,300.00

Damage Deposit: $ 400.00

Utilities: Not Included

Rental Type: House or Duplex

Gender Preference: Either

Trades Welcome: Yes

Smoking Allowed: No

International Students: Yes

Features & Amenities:

  • Laundry
  • Cooking Facilities
  • Internet Access
  • Parking
  • Plug-in

Not Included:

  • Cable
  • Internet

Get together with some students to share accommodations in beautiful Sylvan Lake. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. New mattresses in 3 bedrooms. Available for Spring and summer term. Quick access to highway 30-25 minutes commute.

Click here to add your own text