Sylvan Lake Apartment for Rent

Date Available: July 17, 2021

Address:

Contact: Eric and Cheryl Allison

Daytime Phone Number: 403-506-4003

Email: Click Here

Rent: $500.00

Damage Deposit: $500.00

Utilities: Yes

Rental Type:  Apartment for Rent

Gender Preference: Female

Trades Welcome:  No

Smoking Allowed:  No

International Students:  Yes

Features & Amenities:

  • Laundry
  • Cooking Facilities
  • Internet Access
  • Cable
  • Parking
  • Plug-in

Not Included:

  • Phone

Furnished Apartment for Rent in Sylvan Lake. $500 damage deposit, $500 rent. Available July 17, 2021. Renter pays phone.

Click here to add your own text