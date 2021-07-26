Sylvan Lake Apartment for Rent
Date Available: July 17, 2021
Address:
Contact: Eric and Cheryl Allison
Daytime Phone Number: 403-506-4003
Rent: $500.00
Damage Deposit: $500.00
Utilities: Yes
Rental Type: Apartment for Rent
Gender Preference: Female
Trades Welcome: No
Smoking Allowed: No
International Students: Yes
Features & Amenities:
Not Included:
Furnished Apartment for Rent in Sylvan Lake. $500 damage deposit, $500 rent. Available July 17, 2021. Renter pays phone.
