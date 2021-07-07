Studio Unit for Rent
Date Available: 2021/07/07
Address:
Contact: Mr. Johnson
Daytime Phone Number: 403-341-0298
Email: [email protected]
Rent: $799.00
Damage Deposit: $799.00
Utilities: Included
Rental Type: Studio Unit
Gender Preference: Either
Trades Welcome: No
Smoking Allowed: No
International Students: No
Features & Amenities:
Not Included:
For Rent: Studio Unit that would be perfect for nursing or engineering students. This beautiful studio unit is in desirable Grandview, and overlooks the Red Deer River Valley. It is adjacent to the Grandview Escarpment Park. A shopping center is close, including a bank, grocery store, drug store and post office. Bike and hiking trails are close along with skating rinks, tennis courts and bus stops. This is a furnished unit with a separate entrance, private bathroom, 4 appliances (fridge, stove, dishwasher, microwave), large windows and large closet. Includes cable and internet. Sorry, no smoking or pets allowed.
