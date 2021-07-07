Studio Unit for Rent

Date Available: 2021/07/07

Address:

Contact: Mr. Johnson

Daytime Phone Number: 403-341-0298

Email: [email protected]

Rent: $799.00

Damage Deposit: $799.00

Utilities:  Included

Rental Type: Studio Unit

Gender Preference: Either

Trades Welcome: No

Smoking Allowed: No

International Students: No

Features & Amenities:

  • Near Bus Stops
  • Close to College
  • Laundry
  • Private Cooking Facilities
  • Internet Access
  • Cable
  • Parking
  • Plug-in

Not Included:

  • Phone

For Rent: Studio Unit that would be perfect for nursing or engineering students. This beautiful studio unit is in desirable Grandview, and overlooks the Red Deer River Valley. It is adjacent to the Grandview Escarpment Park. A shopping center is close, including a bank, grocery store, drug store and post office. Bike and hiking trails are close along with skating rinks, tennis courts and bus stops. This is a furnished unit with a separate entrance, private bathroom, 4 appliances (fridge, stove, dishwasher, microwave), large windows and large closet. Includes cable and internet. Sorry, no smoking or pets allowed.

