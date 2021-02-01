Southbrook Basement Suite
Date Available: February 01, 2021
Address:
Contact: Elizabeth Soley
Daytime Phone Number: 403- 358-6314
Email: [email protected]
Rent: $ 800.00
Damage Deposit: $ 500.00
Utilities: Included
Rental Type: Basement Suite
Gender Preference: Either
Trades Welcome: Yes
Smoking Allowed: No
International Students: No
Features & Amenities:
Not Included:
Beautiful walk out basement suite. Shared kitchen and laundry, but the living space is large. The bedroom is a good size, there is a separate entrance, also a large bathroom with a tub. Parking available in garage. Please call or text for pictures.
