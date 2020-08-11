2 Rooms for Rent in West Park!

Date Available: Immediately

Address: West Park

Contact: Penny

Daytime Phone Number: 403-343-7894

Rent: $550

Damage Deposit: $550

Utilities: Included

Rental Type: Room for Rent x2

Gender Preference: Either

Trades Welcome: Yes

Smoking Allowed: Outside Only

International Students: Yes

Features & Amenities:

  • Close to College
  • Laundry
  • Cooking Facilities
  • Internet Access
  • Cable
  • Parking
  • Plug-in
  • Phone

Not Included:

  • Phone

More Information

10-15 minute walk to Red Deer College!

Rooms are fully furnished, shared house with 2 students, owner and small dog.

No pets, no kids.

Wifi included in rent!