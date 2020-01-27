Red Deer Room for Rent

Date Available: January 1, 2020

Address:

Contact: Geoffrey

Daytime Phone Number: 403-877-3805

Email: Click Here

Rent: $500.00

Damage Deposit: $500.00

Utilities: Included

Rental Type: Room for Rent

Gender Preference: Either

Trades Welcome: Yes

Smoking Allowed: No

International Students: Yes

Features & Amenities:

  • Near Bus Stop
  • Laundry
  • Cooking Facilities
  • Internet Access
  • Cable
  • Parking
  • Plug-in

Not Included:

  • Phone

More Information

Hi and thanks for checking out what I have to offer. There are a couple rooms available and they are part of a well-furnished home equipped with all the amenities to be comfortable and live in quiet.

All bedrooms come fully furnished and you’ll have FREE parking, wi-fi high speed internet, utilities, cable and laundry facilities. There are no additional monthly charges.

There is NO lease to sign and I offer month to month agreements with a minimum three (3) month stay.

The location is about a ten (10) minute drive to the College with only a few traffic lights along the way.

If you want to learn more and see more and see picture, please check out our website at www.albertaroomrentals.com.

Rooms are single occupancy, non-smoking and require a $500 damage deposit. The bedroom has either a double or queen bed, dresser, desk/chair, and closet.

If you have a quick question just drop me a text or email. If this ad is posted, it means a room is available.

Cheers, Geoff  403-877-3805 call or text