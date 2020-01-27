Red Deer Room for Rent
Date Available: January 1, 2020
Address:
Contact: Geoffrey
Daytime Phone Number: 403-877-3805
Rent: $500.00
Damage Deposit: $500.00
Utilities: Included
Rental Type: Room for Rent
Gender Preference: Either
Trades Welcome: Yes
Smoking Allowed: No
International Students: Yes
Hi and thanks for checking out what I have to offer. There are a couple rooms available and they are part of a well-furnished home equipped with all the amenities to be comfortable and live in quiet.
All bedrooms come fully furnished and you’ll have FREE parking, wi-fi high speed internet, utilities, cable and laundry facilities. There are no additional monthly charges.
There is NO lease to sign and I offer month to month agreements with a minimum three (3) month stay.
The location is about a ten (10) minute drive to the College with only a few traffic lights along the way.
If you want to learn more and see more and see picture, please check out our website at www.albertaroomrentals.com.
Rooms are single occupancy, non-smoking and require a $500 damage deposit. The bedroom has either a double or queen bed, dresser, desk/chair, and closet.
If you have a quick question just drop me a text or email. If this ad is posted, it means a room is available.
Cheers, Geoff 403-877-3805 call or text