Red Deer County Furnished Room for Rent

Date Available: September 19, 2021

Address:

Contact:  Mary Ellen Foster

Daytime Phone Number: 403-309-3461

Email: [email protected]

Rent: $400.00

Damage Deposit: $400.00

Utilities:  Included

Rental Type:  Room for Rent

Gender Preference:  Either

Trades Welcome:  Yes

Smoking Allowed:  No

International Students:  Yes

Features & Amenities:

  • Laundry
  • Cooking Facilities
  • Internet Access
  • Parking
  • Plug-in

Not Included:

  • Phone
  • Cable

More Information

You will need a vehicle to travel back and forth to the college.  This is a country property about 10 km outside of the city limits.  You would share the house with the family  We have one indoor cat.