RDC Holiday Cookbook

What is your favorite holiday memory?

It may be a fresh layer of snow on Christmas Day, skating at an outdoor rink with your family, or simply spending quality time with loved ones. But for us, all of our favorite memories revolve around being in the kitchen with loved ones and making treats that bring comfort and joy to those around us.

The staff at Red Deer College have shared some of their family recipes with us to spread some holiday cheer by creating a Holiday Cookbook. Just because this holiday season is looking a little different than past years, we do not have to give up some of our cherished traditions.

Thank you to the RDC staff who shared their recipes with all our us and to staff who took the time to create this holiday gift!

Happy Holidays!

View the RDC Cookbook here.