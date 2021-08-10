Notice to the Membership

Our Vice President External, Logan Beauchamp, has resigned from his position with the Students’ Association of Red Deer Polytechnic, effective immediately. We thank Logan for his service to our Members and wish him well in his future endeavours.

As per Association Bylaws, a by-election will be held in the Fall. To stay up to date on the election process, follow up on Instagram and Facebook.

If you have any questions regarding the position of Vice President External, please contact your President, Savannah Snow at [email protected]