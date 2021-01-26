Notice to Membership: Proposed Bylaw Amendments

NOTICE TO THE MEMBERSHIP

Students’ Association of Red Deer College – Proposed Bylaw Amendments

As per Article 13 of the Association Bylaws, notice of Bylaw changes must be submitted to the Membership 21 days prior to Council’s final vote. The Association’s Bylaw Amendment Review Committee submitted the following proposed changes to Council on January 25, 2021, for review and consideration. Council will be discussing these changes on February 8, 2021; conducting a final vote on February 22, 2021. If you have any questions about the proposed changes, please contact Brittany Lausen, SARDC President at [email protected] If you would like to attend our Council meetings on February 8th and/or February 22nd, please email Brittany to make arrangements.

View the the proposed bylaw amendments here.