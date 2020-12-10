Notice to Members: Proposed Bylaw Amendments
NOTICE TO THE MEMBERSHIP
Students’ Association of Red Deer College – Proposed Bylaw Amendments
As per Article 13 of the Association Bylaws, notice of Bylaw changes must be submitted to the Membership 21 days prior to Council’s final vote. The Association’s Bylaw Amendment Review Committee submitted the following proposed changes to Council on December 7, 2020, for review and consideration. Council will be discussing these changes on January 11, 2021; conducting a final vote on January 25, 2021.
If you have any questions about the proposed changes, please contact Brittany Lausen, SARDC President at [email protected] If you would like to attend our Council meetings on January 11 and/or January 25, please email President Lausen to make arrangements.
View the Proposed Bylaw Amendments here.