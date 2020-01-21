Mountview Apartment for Rent

Date Available: January 20, 2020

Address:

Contact: Scarlet

Daytime Phone Number: 403-352-5554

Email: Click Here

Rent: $825.00

Damage Deposit: $825.00

Utilities: Included

Rental Type: Apartment

Gender Preference: Either

Trades Welcome: No

Smoking Allowed: No

International Students: Yes

Features & Amenities:

  • Near Bus Stop
  • Laundry
  • Cooking Facilities
  • Parking
  • Plug-in

Not Included:

  • Phone
  • Cable
  • Internet

More Information

Two bedroom apartment available immediately. Great for two serious students, this suite is in a quiet, adults only building. No smoking and no pets. We pay for all utilities except for power. Close to bus stop, downtown and a quick drive or bus ride to the college. Please call/text Scarlet at 403-352-5554 to arrange a viewing.