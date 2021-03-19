Meet Your 2021/2022 Executive Team!

Another election season has come to an end here at SARDC! Thank you to all the candidates, voters, and, individuals who worked behind the scenes who made this all possible. We are excited to share that we had a 10% voter turn out, which is an increase of 4% when compared to last years 6% voter turn out!

On March 18th, Red Deer College students elected their 2021/2022 Students’ Association student executives in the annual general election!

The Executive team consists of:

President Savannah Houg,

Vice President Academic Shannon Humphreys,

Vice President External Logan Garbanewski, and

Brittney Trimming and Brenan Fuiten have also been elected as Councillors. The remaining vacant Councillors positions (2) will be filled by an interview process by those who put their name forward. If you are interested in joining Student Council email Brittany Lausen, SA President, at [email protected]

All newly elected members of executive council will take office on May 1st, 2021.

“Congratulations to the newly elected 2021-2022 Executive Council! Being an Exec is one of the most rewarding experiences. It won’t be easy, but I know you are up to the challenge. Wishing you all the very best as you begin to prepare for your terms!” said President Brittany Lausen.

The current executive team (Brittany Lausen, President; Vice President, External; Logan Beauchamp, and Vice President Academic; Shannon Humphrey) will remain in office until April 30th.