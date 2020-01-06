Loving Your Unloved Parts

Join Riley Lawson as she talks about the importance of self-acceptance, building trust with yourself, and how to operate from your Higher Self to make aligned decisions/take aligned actions.

Date: Thursday, January 9th
Room: 2601 (Main Campus)
Time: 4:00 p.m. (approximately 1 hour)
Supplies: Just you AND a pen!
Refreshments: will be provided