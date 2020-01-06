https://sardc.ab.ca/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/Viewpoints.png 312 820 SARDC https://sardc.ab.ca/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/Students-Association-of-RDC-logo.png SARDC2020-01-06 15:02:422020-01-06 15:02:42Loving Your Unloved Parts
Date: Thursday, January 9th
Loving Your Unloved Parts
Join Riley Lawson as she talks about the importance of self-acceptance, building trust with yourself, and how to operate from your Higher Self to make aligned decisions/take aligned actions.
Room: 2601 (Main Campus)
Time: 4:00 p.m. (approximately 1 hour)
Supplies: Just you AND a pen!
Refreshments: will be provided