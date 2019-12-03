Ivey Close Duplex for Rent
Date Available: November 27
Address:
Contact: Leslie or Garnett
Daytime Phone Number: 780-700-6390
Email: Click Here
Rent: $1700.00
Damage Deposit: $1600.00
Utilities: Not Included
Rental Type: House or Duplex
Gender Preference: Either
Trades Welcome: No
Smoking Allowed: No
International Students: Yes
Features & Amenities:
Not Included:
More Information
Three’s Company Condo for Rent 1700 per month
Damage Deposit 1600.00 DEC RENT FREE with a 6 Month Lease!
Janet & Chrissy you each have a walk-in closet & ensuite. Jack you have a basement bedroom with a walk-in closet, rumpus room, bathroom has a jetted tub & shower. Has upstairs & basement laundry facilities. Gas Fireplace in living room. Open concept kitchen with 3 appliances and over range microwave. Single attached garage, fenced yard and small desk. Landlord is a snowbird so please call or text 780-700-6390. Mostly Freshly painted & professionally cleaned!