Ivey Close Duplex for Rent

Date Available: November 27

Address:

Contact: Leslie or Garnett

Daytime Phone Number: 780-700-6390

Email: Click Here

Rent: $1700.00

Damage Deposit: $1600.00

Utilities: Not Included

Rental Type: House or Duplex

Gender Preference: Either

Trades Welcome: No

Smoking Allowed: No

International Students: Yes

Features & Amenities:

  • Near Bus Stop
  • Close to College
  • Laundry
  • Cooking Facilities
  • Parking

Not Included:

  • Phone
  • Cable
  • Internet

Janet & Chrissy you each have a walk-in closet & ensuite. Jack you have a basement bedroom with a walk-in closet, rumpus room, bathroom has a jetted tub & shower. Has upstairs & basement laundry facilities. Gas Fireplace in living room. Open concept kitchen with 3 appliances and over range microwave. Single attached garage, fenced yard and small desk. Landlord is a snowbird so please call or text 780-700-6390. Mostly Freshly painted & professionally cleaned!