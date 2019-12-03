Ivey Close Duplex for Rent

Three’s Company Condo for Rent 1700 per month

Damage Deposit 1600.00 DEC RENT FREE with a 6 Month Lease!

Janet & Chrissy you each have a walk-in closet & ensuite. Jack you have a basement bedroom with a walk-in closet, rumpus room, bathroom has a jetted tub & shower. Has upstairs & basement laundry facilities. Gas Fireplace in living room. Open concept kitchen with 3 appliances and over range microwave. Single attached garage, fenced yard and small desk. Landlord is a snowbird so please call or text 780-700-6390. Mostly Freshly painted & professionally cleaned!