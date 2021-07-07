Inglewood Basement Suite for Rent

Date Available: September 1, 2021

Address:

Contact:  Patricia

Daytime Phone Number: 587-877-1456

Email: Click Here

Rent: $700.00

Damage Deposit: $500.00

Utilities:  Included

Rental Type:  Basement Suite

Gender Preference:  Female

Trades Welcome:  Yes

Smoking Allowed:  No

International Students:  Yes

Features & Amenities:

  • Near Bus Stop
  • Close to College
  • Laundry
  • Cooking Facilities
  • Internet Access
  • Cable
  • Parking
  • Plug-in

Not Included:

  • Phone

Fully furnished. Large bedroom with queen bed and tv. Living room with couches and tv. Kitchen has table, full sized fridge, microwave, pots and pans and utensils. Laundry is shared with owner. Other than that you will have basement to yourself. Newly developed 5 years ago. Private entrance (walk out basement) large windows. Parking in the back. I have a cat and large dog but they will never be downstairs, just in backyard sometimes.

Click here to add your own text