Inglewood Basement Suite for Rent
Date Available: September 1, 2021
Address:
Contact: Patricia
Daytime Phone Number: 587-877-1456
Email:
Rent: $700.00
Damage Deposit: $500.00
Utilities: Included
Rental Type: Basement Suite
Gender Preference: Female
Trades Welcome: Yes
Smoking Allowed: No
International Students: Yes
Features & Amenities:
Fully furnished. Large bedroom with queen bed and tv. Living room with couches and tv. Kitchen has table, full sized fridge, microwave, pots and pans and utensils. Laundry is shared with owner. Other than that you will have basement to yourself. Newly developed 5 years ago. Private entrance (walk out basement) large windows. Parking in the back. I have a cat and large dog but they will never be downstairs, just in backyard sometimes.
