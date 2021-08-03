Highland Green Basement Suite for Rent (Red Deer)
Date Available: August 05, 2021
Address:
Contact: Linda Wells
Daytime Phone Number: 403-302-7200
Email: Click Here
Rent: $600.00
Damage Deposit: $100.00
Utilities: Included
Rental Type: Basement Suite
Gender Preference: Either
Trades Welcome: Yes
Smoking Allowed: Yes, Outside only
International Students: Yes
Features & Amenities:
Not Included:
Fully furnished basement suite. Includes towels, bedding, all kitchen amenities and cookware. Full sized fridge, toaster oven, microwave, tv, etc. All furniture. 3 piece private bathroom. Laundry room next to your suite. Just bring your suitcase and school books and you are ready. 1 block from the bus stop, 10 minute drive to college. Friendly landlady to help you settle in. Smoking outside only please.