Highland Green Basement Suite for Rent (Red Deer)

Date Available: August 05, 2021

Address:

Contact: Linda Wells

Daytime Phone Number: 403-302-7200

Rent: $600.00

Damage Deposit: $100.00

Utilities: Included

Rental Type:  Basement Suite

Gender Preference:  Either

Trades Welcome:  Yes

Smoking Allowed:  Yes,  Outside only

International Students:  Yes

Features & Amenities:

  • Near Bus Stop
  • Close to College
  • Laundry
  • Cooking Facilities
  • Internet Access
  • Cable
  • Parking
  • Plug-in

Not Included:

    Fully furnished basement suite.   Includes towels, bedding, all kitchen amenities and cookware.  Full sized fridge, toaster oven,  microwave, tv, etc.  All furniture.  3 piece private bathroom.   Laundry room next to your suite.  Just bring your suitcase and school books and you are ready.  1 block from the bus stop, 10 minute drive to college.  Friendly landlady to help you settle in.  Smoking outside only please.