Greenview Room and Board

Date Available: August 15, 2020

Address:

Contact: Kerri-Anne

Daytime Phone Number: 4039985251

Email: Click Here

Rent: $700.00

Damage Deposit: $400.00

Utilities:  Included

Rental Type: Room and Board

Gender Preference: Either

Trades Welcome: No

Smoking Allowed: Yes

International Students: Yes

Features & Amenities:

  • Near Bus Stop
  • Close to College
  • Laundry
  • Cooking Facilities
  • Parking
  • Plug-in

Not Included:

  • Phone
  • Cable
  • Internet

More Information

Room and Board.  Contact Kerri via text, phone or email to arrange viewing,  Hot meal prepared per day, hot or cold beverages and lunch items available for your own preparation, or packing to go.  Students supply their own snacks.  Private room and bath in the basement.  Private room and shared bath on the main floor.  Spacious, clean and bright house in a quiet neighborhood.  Street parking and plug in available.  Furnished or unfurnished room negotiable.  Easy going, respectful home.  Smoking allowed outdoors only.  Close to public transportation.  Internet access negotiable.