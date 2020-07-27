Greenview Room and Board
Date Available: August 15, 2020
Address:
Contact: Kerri-Anne
Daytime Phone Number: 4039985251
Email: Click Here
Rent: $700.00
Damage Deposit: $400.00
Utilities: Included
Rental Type: Room and Board
Gender Preference: Either
Trades Welcome: No
Smoking Allowed: Yes
International Students: Yes
Features & Amenities:
Not Included:
More Information
Room and Board. Contact Kerri via text, phone or email to arrange viewing, Hot meal prepared per day, hot or cold beverages and lunch items available for your own preparation, or packing to go. Students supply their own snacks. Private room and bath in the basement. Private room and shared bath on the main floor. Spacious, clean and bright house in a quiet neighborhood. Street parking and plug in available. Furnished or unfurnished room negotiable. Easy going, respectful home. Smoking allowed outdoors only. Close to public transportation. Internet access negotiable.