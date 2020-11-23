Grandview Studio Unit
Date Available: November 23, 2020
Address:
Contact: Mr. Johnson
Daytime Phone Number: 403-341-0298
Email: [email protected]
Rent: $799.00
Damage Deposit: $799.00
Utilities: Included
Rental Type: Studio Unit
Gender Preference: Either
Trades Welcome: No
Smoking Allowed: No
International Students: No
Features & Amenities:
Not Included:
This beautiful studio suite is located in the desirable Grandview Subdivision, and overlooks the Red Deer River Valley, adjacent to the Grandview Escarpment Park. It is available immediately to a mature student, faculty member, nursing or engineering student. There is a separate entrance, large windows, large closet, private bathroom, 4 appliances (fridge, stove, dishwasher, microwave). Also includes laundry, including sink, parking and plug-in, and is furnished. Utilities and cable included. It is close to a shopping center with a bank and grocery store, drug store and post office. Bike and hiking trails/skating rinks/tennis courts and bus stop are all close by. Lease required, Sorry, no pets and no smoking.
