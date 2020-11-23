Grandview Studio Unit

Date Available: November 23, 2020

Address:

Contact: Mr. Johnson

Daytime Phone Number: 403-341-0298

Email: [email protected]

Rent: $799.00

Damage Deposit: $799.00

Utilities:  Included

Rental Type:  Studio Unit

Gender Preference: Either

Trades Welcome:  No

Smoking Allowed:  No

International Students:  No

Features & Amenities:

  • Near Bus Stop
  • Close to College
  • Laundry
  • Cooking Facilities
  • Internet Access
  • Cable
  • Parking
  • Plug-in

Not Included:

  • Phone

This beautiful studio suite is located in the desirable Grandview Subdivision, and overlooks the Red Deer River Valley, adjacent to the Grandview Escarpment Park. It is available immediately to a mature student, faculty member, nursing or engineering student. There is a separate entrance, large windows, large closet, private bathroom, 4 appliances (fridge, stove, dishwasher, microwave). Also includes laundry, including sink, parking and plug-in, and is furnished. Utilities and cable included. It is close to a shopping center with a bank and grocery store, drug store and post office. Bike and hiking trails/skating rinks/tennis courts and bus stop are all close by. Lease required, Sorry, no pets and no smoking.

