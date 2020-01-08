Glendale Basement Suite for Rent

Date Available: January 15, 2020

Address:

Contact: Jean

Daytime Phone Number: 403-347-2483

Email: Click Here

Rent: $650.00

Damage Deposit: $650.00

Utilities:Included

Rental Type: Basement

Gender Preference: Either

Trades Welcome: No

Smoking Allowed: No

International Students: No

Features & Amenities:

  • Near Bus Stop
  • Cooking Facilities
  • Internet Access
  • Cable
  • Parking
  • Plug-in

Not Included:

  • Phone

More Information

I have to offer: Home away from home. Nicely furnished (move in with your clothes and bedding), bright, quiet home for one person. Complete bedroom suite with Queen bed,  walk in closet, bathroom with shower and  storage, kitchenette, sitting area with TV. Pictures available upon request. No smoking or drugs. Please call 403-347-2483 and leave name and phone number.  About 13 minutes to RDC via highway.