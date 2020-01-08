Glendale Basement Suite for Rent
Date Available: January 15, 2020
Address:
Contact: Jean
Daytime Phone Number: 403-347-2483
Email: Click Here
Rent: $650.00
Damage Deposit: $650.00
Utilities:Included
Rental Type: Basement
Gender Preference: Either
Trades Welcome: No
Smoking Allowed: No
International Students: No
Features & Amenities:
Not Included:
More Information
I have to offer: Home away from home. Nicely furnished (move in with your clothes and bedding), bright, quiet home for one person. Complete bedroom suite with Queen bed, walk in closet, bathroom with shower and storage, kitchenette, sitting area with TV. Pictures available upon request. No smoking or drugs. Please call 403-347-2483 and leave name and phone number. About 13 minutes to RDC via highway.