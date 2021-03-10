General Election Candidate Profiles

We have official entered Election Week here at Red Deer College and we are excited to share the candidates with you! Due to COVID-19, we are sharing the candidate profiles on our website and social media accounts to create awareness. To learn more about each candidates platform, join us at 7pm on Thursday, March 11 on Zoom for candidate speeches and Q&A’s. To receive the Zoom link by email, contact Chief Returning Office, Martin Cruz, at [email protected] or follow us on Facebook and Instagram for the details!

President Candidates

Savannah Houg

Hello all! My name is Savannah Houg and I am running for Student Association’s President 2021/2022. I am in my third year of the collaborative Mount Royal University Bachelor’s of Business Administration with a major in General Management and a minor in Economics and Finance. I am also studying Project Management and hope to get my certification by summertime. I was born here in Red Deer, but familial circumstances landed me in foster care and I was later adopted into a family from Fort McMurray and we ended moving to Texas in 2010. I came back to Canada in 2016 and began classes at Red Deer College in 2018.

Vice President External Candidates

Logan Garbanewski

Hi, my name is Logan Garbanewski, but I like to go by Logan Beauchamp. I am running for the position of Vice-President External because I want to represent you and all your needs and interests in a productive and thorough manner to all external organizations and government bodies.

Your needs as a student are important. It’s important that we have someone who can convey those needs in a timely and professional manner. I have a passion for political science and public service, I spend much of my free time reading and learning more about the political climate of our city, our province, our country, and our world. I know Post-Secondary will be a major driver in bringing our economy back to its feet.

Kareen Lambert

Thank you so much for taking the time to ‘meet’ me. I’m Kareen Lambert, and I am running for the position of Vice President External (VPX). This is my first year attending Red Deer College in the Social Work Diploma program. I was drawn to social work, and to Red Deer College, through my extensive work and volunteering in diversity, inclusion, and advocacy. I have been involved with a wide variety of community organizations and coalitions in Red Deer, collaborating with and advocating to all levels of government in various capacities. Some of the highlights of my community involvement have been with the Red Feather Women, the Central Alberta Poverty Reduction Alliance, the Red Deer Welcoming & Inclusive Community Network, the Trans & Nonbinary Aid Society, the Central Alberta Pride Society, the Red Deer Local Immigration Partnership, and the Lifelong Learning Council of Red Deer. My personal life, my career life, and my student life are all proudly centred around ensuring people are as supported as possible. Taking on the role of VPX would be no different; support, care, and connectedness are always at the core of what I do.

Vice President Academic Candidates

Shannon Humphrey

Tansi! I am Shannon Humphrey; it has been an honour to serve as your Vice President Academic (VPA) for the past year. I am seeking re-election for a second term serving in this vital role. I am in the second year of my Justice Studies Diploma and hold a Bachelor of Business Administration. I am a lifelong learner honing my passion for advocacy. In my eight years at RDC, I’ve been involved in numerous advocacy efforts, both on campus and in the community. I believe it is extremely important to have a strong student voice in the room at every level of decision-making throughout Red Deer College (RDC) to ensure students are heard and your best interests are upheld. I want to continue to be that voice for the students and continue to represent you on multiple committees and working groups throughout the college.

Student Council Candidates

Brenan Fuiten

Brenan has been a part of the RDC community for a number of years, and has had four different majors in that time, proving that you don’t need to have a clear and defined path as soon as you enter post-secondary schooling. Brenan is in their 4th year of their BA Psychology program through the collaborative with the University of Calgary. One of the main advantages that Brenan can offer to students is that by being a long term student at RDC they have a greater understanding of what resources, opportunities, and programs are available to student members, in addition to the struggles that they face as part of their education.

Brittney Trimming

Hi there! My name is Brittney, and I am a third-year student studying in Occupational and Physical Therapist Assistant! When I am not on campus, you may find me participating in activities or clubs either on-campus or off-campus. I have a strong passion for being an advocate for the deaf or hard of hearing community and disabilities! It is not just that I advocate for; I also support mental health, background, gender, and sexuality. It will be my third term running for the student council. I do believe I have so many experiences of being such a strong advocate.

