Furnished Westlake Room for Rent

Date Available: January 1, 2020

Address:

Contact: Crystal

Daytime Phone Number: 403-350-9997

Email: Click Here

Rent: $550.00

Damage Deposit: $550.00

Utilities: Included

Rental Type: Room for Rent

Gender Preference: Female

Trades Welcome: Yes

Smoking Allowed: No

International Students: Yes

Features & Amenities:

  • Near Bus Stop
  • Close to College
  • Laundry
  • Cooking Facilities
  • Internet Access
  • Cable
  • Parking
  • Plug-in

Not Included:

  • Phone

More Information

Large single room, furnished with walk in closet & desk.

Shared bathroom with one other female roommate.

Full use of family room, kitchen, & yard.

Only a few minutes drive to the college,

2 bus stops on my street.