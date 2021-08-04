Furnished Room and Board in Westpark
Date Available: August 15, 2021
Address:
Contact: Isabel Landry
Daytime Phone Number: 403-986-7707
Email: [email protected]
Rent: $800.00
Damage Deposit: $400.00
Utilities: Included
Rental Type: Room and Board
Gender Preference: Either
Trades Welcome: Yes
Smoking Allowed: No
International Students: Yes
Features & Amenities:
Not Included:
More Information
All meals, laundry soap and access to the main floor is included. And a driveway if you have a vehicle. This residence is only a 10 minute walk to Red Deer Polytechnic.