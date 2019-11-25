Deer Park Duplex for Rent

A bright & roomy 2-bed townhouse with no snow shoveling!

Enjoy the warmth of the fireplace while watching TV or being upstairs cooking while someone is fully into a scary movie you didn’t want to watch. This spacious townhouse is ideally located to main roads to get you to and from where you need to go and just a hop, skip, and a jump from Clairview town centre.

The unit is carpet free with updated flooring and three floors of living space with a large unfinished basement for all your storage needs. It features a lovely front porch, as well as a backyard… either are great for sipping coffee when the weather is nice.

Other things you will want to know:

There are two bedrooms, one with a walk-in closet There is a full bath with a tub and a shower and one half bath The living room has a gas fireplace There are two assigned parking spots with the unit All snow shoveling and yard maintenance is included in the rental price.

Rent is $1000.00 per month with $1000.00 damage deposit. Utilities are covered by the tenant. Condo fees are covered by the owner. The unit is available now. The owner will be available for viewing of the unit on Saturday, November 30 from 2-3 and Sunday, December 1 from 10-11. Please reply to this message if you are interested. Contact will be made by phone prior to meeting for a viewing.