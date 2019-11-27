Bristol Plave Apartment for Rent

Call 1.844.200.1435 or email info [email protected]

Bristol Place offers studio, 1 and 2 bedroom suites that are conveniently located right off Highway 2 and Highway 2A. We are situated in the heart of the Bower community, a quiet residential, family friendly, and up and coming neighborhood. Beauty and nature await you on our beautiful walking trails and parks that are located only minutes away. Red Deer transit service are at your front door which makes an easy commute to Red Deer College and public schools. We are also close to grade schools that include West Park Middle School and Destiny Christian School. Bower Place Mall is an approximate 6 minute walk away along with a variety of stores such as Petland, Starbucks, and Sobeys. Experience conveniences at Bristol Place! Utilities included in rent is heat and water.

Security Deposit: $250

Lease Term: Flexible

Leasing office location:

Bradford Place

104 Boyce Street

Red Deer AB T4R 1L4

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN BRADFORD PLACE.

*Rents are quoted as starting rates. Photos are not suite specific. Features and pricing are subject to availability. Call for availability.