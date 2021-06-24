Blackfalds Basement Suite for Rent

Date Available: July 1

Address:

Contact: Name Sheila

Daytime Phone Number: 403-5881266

Email: Click Here

Rent: $800.00

Damage Deposit: $500.00

Utilities: Included

Rental Type: Basement Suite

Gender Preference: Either

Trades Welcome: Yes

Smoking Allowed: No

International Students: Yes

Features & Amenities:

  • Close to College
  • Laundry
  • Cooking Facilities
  • Internet Access
  • Cable
  • Parking
  • Plug-in

Not Included:

  • Phone
  • Cable
  • Internet

I have a two bedroom suite for rent – two sisters/cousins/friends. If there are two – rent will be $500 – 600 per person. I don‘t have beds and no tv as of yet. Everything else is here. It’s a very nice basement. Nice location. Awesome neighborhood and wonderful neighbors.

