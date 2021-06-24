Blackfalds Basement Suite for Rent
Date Available: July 1
Contact: Name Sheila
Daytime Phone Number: 403-5881266
Rent: $800.00
Damage Deposit: $500.00
Utilities: Included
Rental Type: Basement Suite
Gender Preference: Either
Trades Welcome: Yes
Smoking Allowed: No
International Students: Yes
I have a two bedroom suite for rent – two sisters/cousins/friends. If there are two – rent will be $500 – 600 per person. I don‘t have beds and no tv as of yet. Everything else is here. It’s a very nice basement. Nice location. Awesome neighborhood and wonderful neighbors.
