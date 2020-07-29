Basement Suite in Highland Green

Date Available: August 1

Address: Highland Green

Contact: Linda

Daytime Phone Number: 403-302-7200

Email: Click Here

Rent: $550

Damage Deposit: $100

Utilities: Included

Rental Type: Basement Suite

Gender Preference: Either

Trades Welcome: Yes

Smoking Allowed: Yes

International Students: Yes

Features & Amenities:

  • Near Bus Stop
  • Close to College
  • Laundry
  • Cooking Facilities
  • Internet Access
  • Cable
  • Parking
  • Plug-in

Not Included:

  • Phone

More Information

Fully furnished basement suite with 1 bedroom and 3 piece bathroom. Linens, towels, kitchen pots & dishes, etc all provided! Kitchenette features a full size fridge, microwave, toaster oven, coffee pot, and kettle. TV with Netflix in living room with pullout couch – perfect for a family member who visits! Access to laundry room, parking in driveway with the ability to plug in. Just need your suitcase, move in ready!!

Only a 12 minute drive to Red Deer College and 1 block from a bus stop!