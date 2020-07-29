Basement Suite in Highland Green
Date Available: August 1
Address: Highland Green
Contact: Linda
Daytime Phone Number: 403-302-7200
Email: Click Here
Rent: $550
Damage Deposit: $100
Utilities: Included
Rental Type: Basement Suite
Gender Preference: Either
Trades Welcome: Yes
Smoking Allowed: Yes
International Students: Yes
Features & Amenities:
Not Included:
More Information
Fully furnished basement suite with 1 bedroom and 3 piece bathroom. Linens, towels, kitchen pots & dishes, etc all provided! Kitchenette features a full size fridge, microwave, toaster oven, coffee pot, and kettle. TV with Netflix in living room with pullout couch – perfect for a family member who visits! Access to laundry room, parking in driveway with the ability to plug in. Just need your suitcase, move in ready!!
Only a 12 minute drive to Red Deer College and 1 block from a bus stop!